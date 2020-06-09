Public Sector Pension Investment Board Reduces Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,660 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 71,067 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

NYSE DUK traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.59. The stock had a trading volume of 809,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,920. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

