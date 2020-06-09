Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Baidu by 4.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 200,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Baidu by 4,692.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,800 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 9.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 69.4% during the first quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 81,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 31.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 557,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after acquiring an additional 132,709 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Baidu from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.48. The stock had a trading volume of 688,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,143. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $147.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

