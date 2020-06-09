Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $6.11 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 195 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $6.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $271.55. 39,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,922. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $165.23 and a 12 month high of $295.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,372 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.94, for a total value of $25,474,777.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 76,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,706,287.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $211,043.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,354.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,523 shares of company stock valued at $75,657,835 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

