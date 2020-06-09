Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.42 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,010 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,518,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,745,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $895,575,000 after buying an additional 1,502,688 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6,803.1% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,401,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 1,381,361 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,830,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 110.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,021,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,990,000 after buying an additional 1,059,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,898. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.85. Fiserv Inc has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,408,869.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 341,496 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,774. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FISV. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

