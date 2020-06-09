Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.71 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 37,320 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Target were worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $684,508,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Target by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Target by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Target by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,880 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.21.

TGT traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.99. The stock had a trading volume of 520,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,404. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.78. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,375,388.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,619 shares of company stock worth $15,917,539. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

