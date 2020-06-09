Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,864 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of Cirrus Logic worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,523,000 after purchasing an additional 303,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 206,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Scott Arnold Anderson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,736.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $6,967,454.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,121,603.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155 over the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRUS stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,358. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.24.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $279.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.