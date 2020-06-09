Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 300 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in NetEase by 4.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Overlook Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in NetEase by 8.0% during the first quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 871,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,300,000 after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NetEase by 150.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in NetEase during the first quarter worth about $1,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,171. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $368.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.60. NetEase Inc has a 12 month low of $209.01 and a 12 month high of $427.33. The stock has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. NetEase’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

NTES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Macquarie cut shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.66.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

