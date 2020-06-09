Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Prospect Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Raymond James lowered Prospect Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Prospect Capital from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prospect Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prospect Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.25.

PSEC opened at $5.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.59. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry acquired 4,610,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $21,992,037.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,431,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,865,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,352,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,517,584.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 11,759,468 shares of company stock worth $55,049,552. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 201,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Prospect Capital by 50.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Prospect Capital by 367.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 72,056 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

