Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Stock Position Reduced by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,654. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.