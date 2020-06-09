Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Position in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,669,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.46% of Capri worth $39,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Capri by 657.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPRI traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. 444,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,726,180. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80. Capri Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.88.

CPRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.85.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

