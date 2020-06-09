Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 572,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 380,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.25% of Hawaiian worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after buying an additional 193,856 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,558,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,639,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,079,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 1,450.1% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 793,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 742,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,731,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sidoti dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Hawaiian from $19.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of HA traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.35. 11,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,670. The company has a market capitalization of $889.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.22. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $31.34.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $559.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.50 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -7.45 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

