Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stake in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.68% of Materialise worth $16,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Materialise by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,682 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTLS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Materialise from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of MTLS stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,404. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73. Materialise NV has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $28.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,388.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.38 million. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Materialise NV will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

