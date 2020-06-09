Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.19% of Hilton Hotels worth $36,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.15. 41,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,397. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.73. Hilton Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

