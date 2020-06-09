Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 5,569,060 Shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,569,060 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.42% of Micro Focus International worth $7,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MFGP. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Micro Focus International in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Micro Focus International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Micro Focus International by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MFGP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. 13,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,342. Micro Focus International PLC – has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50.

Several research firms have commented on MFGP. ValuEngine lowered Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Micro Focus International from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.