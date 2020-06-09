Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 364,050 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,050 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.87% of Forescout Technologies worth $13,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Forescout Technologies by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies during the first quarter worth $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forescout Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Forescout Technologies from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Forescout Technologies news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 5,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $167,915.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher Harms sold 5,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $159,306.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,093.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $789,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSCT traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. 7,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,083,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.30. Forescout Technologies Inc has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.30). Forescout Technologies had a negative net margin of 45.71% and a negative return on equity of 151.04%. The company had revenue of $57.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

