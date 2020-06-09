Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 25,400 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,534,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,758,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

