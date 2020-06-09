Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 2,116,500 Shares of Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,868,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,116,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 9.32% of Servicesource International worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicesource International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicesource International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Servicesource International by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Servicesource International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Servicesource International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,128,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 94,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Servicesource International news, Director Robin L. Smith bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,975 shares in the company, valued at $285,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 540,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $659,288.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 778,934 shares of company stock worth $931,382. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SREV. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Servicesource International from $1.65 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SREV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,656. Servicesource International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Servicesource International had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.25 million. Research analysts expect that Servicesource International Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

