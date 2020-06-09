Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 13,400 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,000 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $25,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 5,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 21,323 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.84. 30,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,784,637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.02. The company has a market capitalization of $150.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

