Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 121,100 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,215,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121,100 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 14.53% of NN worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NN during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of NN by 62.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of NN during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NN during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NN by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NNBR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NNBR stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.67. The company had a trading volume of 82,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,462. The firm has a market cap of $252.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.18. NN, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.15.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $199.75 million during the quarter. NN had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

