Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 114,700 Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,776,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 114,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 8.45% of Axcelis Technologies worth $50,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACLS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,811. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31 and a beta of 1.44. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $118.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.58 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $798,009.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $246,817.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,424 shares of company stock worth $4,875,868. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

