Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,235,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,132 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 3.56% of Wave Life Sciences worth $11,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 1,711.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

WVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Wave Life Sciences Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.02.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 219.06% and a negative net margin of 1,150.43%. The business had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences Ltd will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

