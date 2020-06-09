Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 911,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $15,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,533,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVT traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.87. The stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,164. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. nVent Electric PLC has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). nVent Electric had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,254 shares in the company, valued at $214,445. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.