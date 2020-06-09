Primecap Management Co. CA Reduces Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,358,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 954,850 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.03% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $47,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,264,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8,727.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,137,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after buying an additional 1,124,617 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 512.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 902,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 755,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 896,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,385,000 after buying an additional 651,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 991,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,906,000 after buying an additional 633,711 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

NCLH traded down $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,060,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,160,166. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $59.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

