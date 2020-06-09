Primecap Management Co. CA Raises Holdings in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,920 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $12,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth approximately $130,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Crowdstrike by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after buying an additional 66,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 1,628,963 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at $84,587,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crowdstrike by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,497,000 after buying an additional 610,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crowdstrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,349 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $62,930.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,892.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 3,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,124,211 shares of company stock valued at $658,804,729 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.90. 19,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,613,270. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $103.80. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion and a PE ratio of -119.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.14.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. Crowdstrike had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

