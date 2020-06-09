Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases New Holdings in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR)

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,399,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.72% of Masonite International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,071,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,578,000 after purchasing an additional 150,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Masonite International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,046,000 after acquiring an additional 147,464 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Masonite International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,085,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,399,000 after acquiring an additional 75,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Masonite International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Masonite International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,686,000 after acquiring an additional 39,512 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,293. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Masonite International Corp has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $89.21.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.62. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $551.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Masonite International Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DOOR. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens raised shares of Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities lifted their target price on shares of Masonite International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

In related news, insider Robert Paxton sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $227,995.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,717.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

