Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.16% of Penumbra worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $79,928,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at $23,738,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 2,087.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 97,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,376 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,266,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,281,000 after purchasing an additional 48,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEN traded down $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $174.53. The company had a trading volume of 356 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,031. Penumbra Inc has a 12-month low of $121.80 and a 12-month high of $194.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $137.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.36, for a total value of $385,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $166,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 579,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,319,743.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,044 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $192.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.43.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

