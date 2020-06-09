Primecap Management Co. CA Lowers Position in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in COMSCORE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,037,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,832,820 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 8.60% of COMSCORE worth $17,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of COMSCORE in the first quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in COMSCORE by 713.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in COMSCORE during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in COMSCORE during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in COMSCORE during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS SCOR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.83. 12,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,112. COMSCORE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.67.

COMSCORE (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

SCOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis increased their price target on COMSCORE from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on COMSCORE in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COMSCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers digital audience products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, Video Metrix, Plan Metrix, and comScore marketing solutions, which provide person-centric insights across various devices and can capture various types of content.

