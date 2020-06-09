Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 79.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.50% of Allegiant Travel worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2,230.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $8.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $125.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $60.06 and a twelve month high of $183.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.75.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $409.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.47 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,835.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John Redmond bought 5,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $122.89 per share, for a total transaction of $614,450.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 242,375 shares in the company, valued at $29,785,463.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

ALGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays cut Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

