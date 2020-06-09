Primecap Management Co. CA Increases Position in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.79% of Colfax worth $18,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 10,323.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,809 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,911,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $24,529,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Colfax by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,287,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after acquiring an additional 385,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Colfax by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,232,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after acquiring an additional 352,387 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colfax stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.86. Colfax Corp has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $39.30.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $816.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colfax from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.53.

In other news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 14,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $340,622.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,159.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Kelly bought 6,364 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.43 per share, for a total transaction of $149,108.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,322.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

