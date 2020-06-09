Primecap Management Co. CA Has $48.06 Million Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Linde were worth $48,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Exane Asset Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 6,162.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 65,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after buying an additional 64,149 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Linde by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.00.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $216.57. 6,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,560. The company has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.11 and a 200-day moving average of $196.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

In other Linde news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $152.47 per share, for a total transaction of $304,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,791,621.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

