Primecap Management Co. CA Has $45.74 Million Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.26% of Rockwell Automation worth $45,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $162.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.53.

In related news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.33, for a total transaction of $845,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,244,045.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,281,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,413. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.54. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $230.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

