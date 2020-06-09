Primecap Management Co. CA Has $34.60 Million Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 682,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 97,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $34,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in NuVasive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,528,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,733 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NuVasive by 22.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

NUVA stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,465. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $259.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

