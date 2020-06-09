Primecap Management Co. CA Has $24.36 Million Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 711,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.15% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $24,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,897,576 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARNA traded down $1.07 on Tuesday, reaching $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,305. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a current ratio of 18.67.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.