Primecap Management Co. CA Has $20.89 Million Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,261,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $20,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $635,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 750,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after acquiring an additional 312,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 364,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after buying an additional 160,808 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,951,000 after purchasing an additional 398,955 shares during the period.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $136,377.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,797.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 938,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 159,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,717,037. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.09.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.98. 474,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,227. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.73% and a negative return on equity of 63.24%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.