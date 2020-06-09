Primecap Management Co. CA Has $20.87 Million Stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,349,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 916,150 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 2.28% of Southwestern Energy worth $20,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,324,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,508,000 after purchasing an additional 367,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 29.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,233,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $95,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904,286 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 39.8% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 27,801,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908,826 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 38.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,782,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,101,000 after buying an additional 5,728,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,266,000.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

NYSE SWN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,938,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,490,024. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.17. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.76 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.