Primecap Management Co. CA Has $11.86 Million Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 230,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $461,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $1,441,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.93.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $128,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares in the company, valued at $705,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ULTA traded down $7.86 on Tuesday, hitting $246.71. The company had a trading volume of 78,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.75. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

