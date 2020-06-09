Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 122,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.17% of Gibraltar Industries worth $16,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,421,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,723,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,010,562 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,373,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 875,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after purchasing an additional 422,525 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $32,894,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $1.43 on Tuesday, hitting $49.05. 1,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.32. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $56.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti raised Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

