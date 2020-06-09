Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Holdings in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.77% of Glaukos worth $10,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $8,138,145.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Glaukos stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.34. 4,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 1.77. Glaukos Corp has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $84.65.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

