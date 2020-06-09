Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 851.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 109,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $63,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Calavo Growers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of CVGW traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,769. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $100.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $281.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

