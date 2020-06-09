Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.23% of Ryanair worth $27,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ryanair by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.50. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The transportation company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($1.35). Ryanair had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

RYAAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ryanair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.