Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $14,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 405,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,311. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $120.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.