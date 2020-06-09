Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,430,647 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 49,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.72% of Noble Energy worth $20,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,603,752 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,381,197,000 after acquiring an additional 514,767 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,093,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,188,569 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $170,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368,604 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,638,990 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,382 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,594,186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $188,260,000 after acquiring an additional 550,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,815,719. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

NBL has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.

In related news, COO Brent J. Smolik bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 285,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,427.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Stover bought 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $155,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,069.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 97,293 shares of company stock worth $394,345 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

