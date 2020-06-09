Primecap Management Co. CA Cuts Position in Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,263,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 74,600 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 9.54% of Pfenex worth $28,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfenex by 278.4% in the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfenex during the 4th quarter worth $3,359,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfenex in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfenex by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 369,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 253,267 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfenex by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 239,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 141,873 shares in the last quarter.

Pfenex stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. 18,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,427. Pfenex Inc has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million.

PFNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pfenex from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

