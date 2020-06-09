Primecap Management Co. CA Buys 27,950 Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.98% of Nlight worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nlight by 9.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Nlight by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Nlight by 957.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 472,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 427,803 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nlight by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 334,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Nlight by 302.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 30,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Nlight alerts:

In related news, CTO Robert Martinsen sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $171,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $593,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,999 shares of company stock worth $782,022. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LASR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Nlight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nlight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nlight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Nlight stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $24.70. 613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.12 million, a P/E ratio of -48.82 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 6.39. Nlight Inc has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.91.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. Nlight had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nlight Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.