Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,176,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.39% of Restaurant Brands International worth $47,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,494.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,844.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 42.8% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.23.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total value of $3,086,014.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.05. 14,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,172,034. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

