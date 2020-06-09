Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires Shares of 836,800 Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 836,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,652,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the first quarter worth about $1,713,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after buying an additional 90,518 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 140,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 51,950 shares during the period. 57.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 21,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $565,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,601,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,233,177 shares of company stock worth $30,953,419 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.02. The company had a trading volume of 423,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,661,963. Altice USA Inc has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

