PopularCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 68.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $369,796.82 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded 426.7% higher against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00475532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00012838 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000731 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 71.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001001 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004437 BTC.

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,057,160,236 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

