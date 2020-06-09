Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPWH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report issued on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sportsman’s Warehouse’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $13.26 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $13.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $246.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $4,070,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 111.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 143,886 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 21.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 245,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 43,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kent Vernon Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,005 shares in the company, valued at $368,579.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

