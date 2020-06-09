Piper Sandler Comments on G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a report released on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.63. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $18.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 2.49. G-III Apparel Group has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $405.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.84 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Thomas Brosig acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,173.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $132,108.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,168,966.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $409,053 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,734,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,602,000 after buying an additional 165,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,074,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 227,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 311,371 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,130,000 after purchasing an additional 397,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 92,972 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

