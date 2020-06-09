Piper Sandler Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dunkin Brands Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DNKN. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $82.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

DNKN opened at $71.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. Dunkin Brands Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day moving average of $68.07.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Dunkin Brands Group news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,461,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 769.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

